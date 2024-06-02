Cabbage Smashes Two Homers in Another Extra-Inning Loss

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - After fighting back from a four-run deficit to take the lead in the seventh, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-22) dropped Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Aviators (29-28) in extras at Las Vegas Ballpark 7-6. [?Folder icon] Highlights of today's game can be found here .

RHP Misael Tamarez took the mound for Sugar Land in his first start since May 21st. After a rocky first inning where he gave up a three-run homer and a solo home run with two outs, Tamarez settled in and faced the minimum in the second after inducing a 5-4-3 double play to clear the basepaths.

The Space Cowboys got one back in the top of the second when Trey Cabbage mashed his fourth homer of the series to right-center field, but the Aviators responded with another run of their own on a double from Ryan Noda in the third. Tamarez finished his day after 4.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, walking four and striking out three.

Shay Whitcomb started the gradual comeback from Sugar Land with a two-run bomb in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit down to two. The home run extended Whitcomb's on-base streak to 43 games, the longest streak by any player in Minor League Baseball this season and the longest on-base streak in Space Cowboys franchise history. In the sixth, Cabbage hit his second long ball of the game 444 feet to tie it after Jesús Bastidas reached first on a single. The next frame, Quincy Hamilton sent a pitch from J.T. Ginn over the right-field fence to give the Space Cowboys their first lead of the game.

RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 3-2) shut down the Aviators offense for 3.1 innings without allowing a baserunner, until Carlos Pérez reached on a double in the ninth inning. Blubaugh was able to get the next batter out on a flyout but surrendered an RBI single to with two outs to Jordan Diaz to tie the game up at six and send the game to extras. Sugar Land was unable to scrape across a run in the 10th, and Las Vegas walked it off with an RBI single from Nick Allen for their second extra-inning win this series.

Sugar Land looks to turn the page as they travel to Salt Lake City to play the Bees on Tuesday night. Both starters are TBA for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.