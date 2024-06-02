Express Shut Out 7-0 in Series Finale Against Chihuahuas

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (29-27) were shut out in Sunday night's series finale to the El Paso Chihuahuas (24-33) by a final score of 7-0. El Paso claimed the series win, four games to two.

Round Rock starter RHP Peter Solomon (0-2, 6.00) was tagged with the loss after his 4.1 innings on the mound included seven runs, eight hits, two walks and five strikeouts. El Paso starter LHP Jackson Wolf (2-6, 5.83) got the win with a scoreless 6.0-inning performance in which he recorded five punchouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

El Paso plated at least one run in each of the first five innings. In the first, 3B Eguy Rosario hit a home run to score 2B Matthew Batten, who had reached first base on a forceout. A solo home run from RF Cal Mitchell in the second inning made it 3-0.

The third inning saw Rosario and DH Tirso Ornelas knock back-to-back doubles to increase the lead to 4-0. Another Chihuahuas home run, a solo bomb by CF Oscar Mercado, in the fourth inning pushed the score to 5-0.

El Paso increased their advantage to 7-0 in the fifth inning when Ornelas scored C Brett Sullivan and Rosario, who had both worked one-out walks, with a double to right field.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock's bullpen was able to keep El Paso quiet on Sunday night as LHP Blake Taylor, RHP Cole Winn and RHP Daniel Robert combined for 4.2 shutout innings, four hits and three strikeouts.

At the plate, Express CF Jose Barrero went 2-for-3. Only three other E-Train batters recorded hits as RF Sandro Fabian, LF Jonathan Ornelas and SS Davis Wendzel all got one knock.

Round Rock is now 5-4-1 in series play after dropping its last two to El Paso and Sugar Land, respectively.

Next up: Round Rock hits the road and begins a six-game homestand against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Tuesday. Baseball Club RHP Chris Vallimont (1-0, 0.00) is scheduled to take the mound against an Express pitcher to be announced. First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.