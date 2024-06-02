Vegas Early Runs Too Much to Overcome

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (35-21) started strong in the first inning once again but faltered to the offense of the red-hot Las Vegas Aviators (27-28) 13-7 on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Space Cowboys got the early lead in the first inning when Joey Loperfido legged out a hustle double and Will Wagner shot a base-hit up the middle to score one. RHP Blair Henley (L, 2-4), fresh off a brilliant start where he pitched 6.0 no-hit innings last Sunday, gave up three first inning runs off an error, a wild pitch, a single, and a double. A balk and an RBI double scored three more in the second, and Henley's day was done after 1.1 innings, leaving a runner on second for RHP Dylan Coleman. The inherited run later scored on a single from Armando Alvarez and gave the Aviators a 7-1 lead after two. Las Vegas would strike for three more in the third to open up a 10-1 advantage.

Sugar Land started a rally in the top of the fifth when Loperfido knocked in one with a single that got through the first baseman. Trey Cabbage drove a pitch from RHP Ryan Cusick off the left-center wall to plate two more and Pedro León proceeded to bring Cabbage home with an RBI single of his own, cutting the deficit in half at 10-5.

The Aviators immediately responded with another run in the bottom of the frame and added two solo shots from Hoy Park and Tyler Nevin in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 13-5.

León knocked his 11th home run of the season in the top of the seventh, soaring 465 feet, to get one back. The Space Cowboys got traffic on the basepaths in the ninth when Shay Whitcomb, who pinch-hit for Wagner in the sixth, extended his on-base streak to 42 games with a long single off the left field wall. After Whitcomb advanced to third on defensive indifference and a deep fly ball to centerfield from Cabbage, León sent a pitch to the warning track and gave Whitcomb plenty of time to tag up and score. That's all RHP Tyler Ferguson would allow the Space Cowboys to do, ending the game by striking out David Hensley to give the Aviators a 13-7 win.

Sugar Land looks to salvage a series tie against Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. RHP AJ Blubaugh (3-1, 4.24) will take the mound for the Space Cowboys for a 2:05 pm CT first pitch. The Aviators' starter is TBA. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.