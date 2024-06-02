Isotopes Edge Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 10-9

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to end a back-and-forth affair over the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 10-9, Saturday night at Isotopes Park. Oklahoma City (32-24) trailed by two runs entering the ninth inning. Down to the team's final out, Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run double to even the score at 9-9. The Isotopes (17-39) loaded the bases with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning. Following a strikeout, Julio Carreras hit a weak ground ball back to pitcher Ricky Vanasco, and Vanasco's throw home was high, allowing the game-winning run to score on the error. OKC led by as many as four runs earlier in the game. Ryan Ward hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give OKC a 4-0 lead. Ward then hit his second homer of the night in the fifth inning to push the score to 5-1. The Isotopes slugged three homers in a seven-run bottom of the fifth inning, and Michael Toglia hit his second homer of the game in the sixth inning to extend Albuquerque's lead to 9-5. OKC scored twice in the eighth inning with RBI singles by Chris Owings and Drew Avans before tying the game in the ninth inning.

Of Note: -OKC's four-game win streak and six-game road win streak came to an end. Saturday also marked OKC's fifth walk-off loss of the season.

-Oklahoma City piled up 17 more hits Saturday and now has reached at least 17 hits in three consecutive games, with 53 total hits over that span.

-Ryan Ward hit two home runs and finished 4-for-5 for his first four-hit game of the season. It marked his third multi-homer game of the season, and at 15 home runs overall this season, Ward now leads the PCL and is tied for the overall Minor League lead...In five games off the Injured List, Ward is 11-for-24 with three home runs and six extra-base hits.

-Hunter Feduccia collected a second consecutive three-hit game, going 3-for-5 with a game-tying two-run double in the ninth inning. Over the last two games, Feduccia is 6-for-9 and is now 8-for-17 over the four games he's played during the current series.

-Chris Owings tallied a season-high three hits, going 3-for-5 with three RBI for his fifth consecutive multi-hit game. Over the five-game stretch he is 11-for-22.

-Trey Sweeney went 2-for-5 with a double and a triple, extending his hitting streak to 10 games (15-for-43). Sweeney is 9-for-23 with six extra-base hits during the current series.

-Drew Avans was OKC's fourth player with three or more hits Saturday, collecting his second three-hit game of the series.

-The seven-run bottom of the fifth inning by the Isotopes marked the highest-scoring by an opponent this season.

-OKC also tied its season high by allowing four homers, including three in the fifth inning alone. Entering Saturday night, Oklahoma City had allowed a total of three home runs in the previous 11 games. Saturday also marked just the second time in the last 30 games OKC allowed more than one home run in a game.

Next Up: Oklahoma City finishes the series in Albuquerque beginning at 7:05 p.m. CT Sunday at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

