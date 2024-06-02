Tacoma Shut out in Finale

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Tacoma Rainiers (30-27) were shutout for the third time this year, losing the finale to the Sacramento River Cats (34-23) by a score of 9-0, Sunday at Sutter Health Park.

Sacramento opened the scoring in the second inning on an RBI single from Brady Whalen followed by a bases-loaded triple from Javier Francisco to make it 4-0.

They extended their lead to 8-0 in the fourth on two bases loaded walks and a two-run single from Ismael Munguia. Donovan Walton made it 9-0 in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, and that is where it would stay.

Mason Black spun four scoreless innings for the River Cats, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven, lowering his ERA to 1.35 on the year. Four relievers followed Black, keeping the shutout intact.

Sacramento's pitching staff combined to allow just five hits and two walks, striking out 13 along the way in their 9-0 shutout victory.

POSTGAME NOTES: Levi Stoudt suffered his fourth loss of the season, allowing four earned runs on two hits and four walks in just 2.0 innings pitched. Cody Bolton kept his ERA at 0.00 with Tacoma this season, tossing a perfect inning of relief. The right-hander struck out one of the three batters he faced. Seven of Tacoma's nine starters struck out at least once, with Cade Marlowe striking out four times out of the two-hole. Sacramento struck out 13 Rainiers' hitters.

Tacoma will get the day off tomorrow and travel home to start a six-game series against the Reno Aces. First pitch from Cheney Stadium on Tuesday is scheduled for 11:35 am. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

