Chihuahuas Edge Express, 6-5 in 11
June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas played their first extra-inning game of the season Saturday night and beat the Round Rock Express 6-5 in 11 innings. The Chihuahuas had been the only team in professional baseball that hadn't played an extra-inning game in 2024.
The Chihuahuas trailed 3-2 with two outs in the top of the eighth inning when Mason McCoy hit a two-run, go-ahead home run. McCoy also had two singles in the game. Chihuahuas reliever Lake Bachar pitched 2.2 shutout innings and struck out four batters, giving him at least one strikeout in all 19 of his appearances this season.
The Chihuahuas had been 1-28 when trailing after seven innings before Saturday's win. El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario was ejected for arguing a call at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning. Round Rock is now 1-1 in extra-inning games this season. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first five games of the six-game series.
Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Express 5 Final Score (06/01/2024) (milb.com)
Team Records: El Paso (23-33), Round Rock (29-26)
Next Game: Sunday at 5:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-6, 6.69) vs. Round Rock RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 3.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
