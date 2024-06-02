Sacramento Downs Tacoma with Late Comeback

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







SACRAMENTO, CA - For the third time this series, the Tacoma Rainiers (30-26) blew a late lead, falling to the Sacramento River Cats (33-23) by a score of 5-3, Saturday at Sutter Health Park.

David Villar gave the River Cats an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, hitting a two-run home run off Emerson Hancock. That is all Hancock would allow, tossing six innings of two-run ball for yet another quality start.

In his fourth start at the Triple-A level, the right-hander limited Sacramento to four hits and two walks while striking out seven. The Rainiers got him run support as the game went on, getting a two-run home run of their own in the second inning from Luis Urias.

With the game now even again heading into the fourth, Jason Vosler gave Tacoma their first lead of the night with an RBI single to make it 3-2.

It stayed there until the seventh, when once again, Sacramento came back with a three-run inning. It marked the third time this series in which the River Cats have come back with three runs in either the seventh or eighth to take a lead.

They did so tonight with a ground-rule double from Donny Sands, an RBI single from Austin Slater and a bases loaded walk by Blake Sabol. The three-run seventh was enough to propel Sacramento to victory, taking game five by a score of 5-3.

POSTGAME NOTES: Emerson Hancock tossed his third quality start in four starts at Triple-A, allowing just two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven in 6.0 innings. It marked the third straight quality start for Tacoma. Luis Urias and Jason Vosler combined for four of Tacoma's seven hits and drove in all three of their runs. The two went 4-for-7 with two runs scored, a home run, three runs batted in and a walk.

Tacoma and Sacramento will play the sixth and final game of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Sutter Health Park scheduled for 1:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

##RAINIERS##

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.