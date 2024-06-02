Bees Fall to Aces in Reno

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Reno Aces on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field by a score of 8-2.

The Bees were slated for a bullpen game with the departure of Houston Harding earlier this week as Amir Garrett (L, 2-1) made his first start of the season, going three innings while giving up three runs on five hits and tallying three punchouts. Salt Lake added three other arms out of the bullpen as Travis MacGregor, Hans Crouse, and Adam Kolarek all allowed Reno to cross the plate in their outings. The Aces were in a similar situation as they used four pitchers with Konnor Pilkington making the start and going a team-high three innings. Pilkington allowed just one hit while striking out three and walking two. Scott McGough (W, 1-2) earned the win for Reno, putting together a shutdown appearance, preventing the Bees to get on base and striking out three.

The Aces jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first inning as Albert Almora Jr. and Adrian Del Castillo exchanged doubles to lead off the inning before a wild pitch and an RBI groundout from Deyvison De Los Santos plated Del Castillo. Reno tacked on another run in the second inning with Sergio Alcántara lining a one-out double left field and scoring as Bryson Brigman tripled to center field in the ensuing at-bat. The Bees crossed the plate for the first time as Bryce Teodosio smashed the first pitch of the fifth inning to dead center field, marking his third home run of the season and cutting the deficit to 3-1. The Aces stretched their lead back to three runs in the sixth inning with Jose Herrera driving home Jorge Barrosa with an RBI single after Barrosa's one-out double. Salt Lake made it just a two-run game in the eighth inning as Jack Lopez singled with one out and later stole second while advancing to third due to a catcher's error. Jason Martin then roped a single to left field, plating Lopez from third and making it 4-2. Reno put the game away in the home half of the eighth off Kolarek, scoring four runs on three extra base hits to grip an 8-2 hold.

The Bees and the Aces will square off for the series finale tomorrow afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT as Davis Daniel is set to pitch for Salt Lake while Cristian Mena will start for Reno.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.