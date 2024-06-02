Reno Drops Series Finale in 11-3 Loss to Salt Lake

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (28-29) were defeated by the Salt Lake Bees (25-31) 11-3 in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno took four out of six from Salt Lake in the series.

Tristin English brought in a solid day at the plate, tallying two doubles in four at-bats with one RBI. Despite a slow start at the plate this season, the Georgia Tech alumni is starting to heat up, riding a seven-game hitting streak where he has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with two home runs and seven RBI.

Andres Chaparro and Sergio Alcantara both went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Alcantara now has three multi-hit efforts in the past four games.

The Aces will now head to Tacoma to take on the Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series set to begin on Tuesday, June 4, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI

Andres Chaparro: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.