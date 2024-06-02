Reno Drops Series Finale in 11-3 Loss to Salt Lake
June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - The Reno Aces (28-29) were defeated by the Salt Lake Bees (25-31) 11-3 in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. Reno took four out of six from Salt Lake in the series.
Tristin English brought in a solid day at the plate, tallying two doubles in four at-bats with one RBI. Despite a slow start at the plate this season, the Georgia Tech alumni is starting to heat up, riding a seven-game hitting streak where he has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with two home runs and seven RBI.
Andres Chaparro and Sergio Alcantara both went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Alcantara now has three multi-hit efforts in the past four games.
The Aces will now head to Tacoma to take on the Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, for a six-game series set to begin on Tuesday, June 4, with the first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m. PT.
Aces Notables
Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 1 RBI
Andres Chaparro: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
Sergio Alcantara: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI
