El Paso Earns Extra-Inning Victory Over Round Rock, 6-5

June 2, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (29-26) were defeated at the paws of the El Paso Chihuahuas (23-33) , 6-5, in extras on Saturday night , as the series at Dell Diamond was shifted into El Paso's favor, three games to two.

Round Rock reliever RHP Yerry Rodriguez (1-1, 3.48) went home with the loss after allowing two unearned runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout. El Paso reliever LHP Austin Davis (2-3, 3.32) earned the win in extras following his blown save in the ninth. He recorded 2.0 innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout. RHP Tommy Nance shut the door for the Chihuahuas, earning the save after one inning in which he allowed one unearned run on one hit.

Along the Train Tracks:

After three consecutive walks loaded the bases in the bottom of the second, 3B Jantzen Witte cleared the bases with a three-run two bagger to make it 3-0, Express.

The Chihuahuas answered in the top of the third following two bases-loaded walks by 3B Eguy Rosario and LF Tirso Ornelas to cut the E-Train lead to 3-2.

A two-run shot in the top of the eighth inning by SS Mason McCoy gave El Paso the lead at 4-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Round Rock tied the game at four in a wild sequence. With one out, RF Sandro Fabian was hit by a pitch, prior to advancing to second base on a wild pitch. CF Jonathan Ornelas hit a bloop single to left field, allowing Fabian to move up to third. C Andrew Knapp was intentionally walked to load the bases for DH Dustin Harris , who came in as a pinch runner for DH Sam Huff in the bottom of the eighth inning. Harris grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed Fabian to score tying run. In the same play, El Paso nearly got Ornelas as he returned to third, which was followed by an argument over the call and led to a Chihuahuas' ejection.

CF Bryce Johnson put El Paso back in front 5-4 in the top of the 11 th inning, plating RF Cal Mitchell , who began the inning at second base, on a single. Following an intentional walk to load the bases, DH Matthew Batten drew a walk to increase the Chihuahuas advantage to 6-4.

In the bottom of the frame, Ornelas drove in 2B Matt Duffy , who started the frame at second base, to cut the El Paso lead to 6-5, but the Chihuahuas would hold on for the one-run victory.

E-Train Excerpts:

Round Rock starter RHP Owen White earned a no-decision after 5.2 innings, where he allowed two runs on four hits with six walks and three strikeouts. This was White's fifth consecutive start of five or more innings dating back April 23 with the Express going 4-1 in those starts.

Express reliever LHP Chasen Shreve extended his scoreless streak to 13 innings following a second consecutive night of 0.2 shutout frames.

At the plate, E-Train CF Jonathan Ornelas recorded multiple hits, going 3-for-5 with one walk and one RBI while 3B Jantzen Witte had a multi-RBI night, finishing 1-for-4 with one walk and three RBI.

Next up: Round Rock and El Paso will close out their six-game series at Dell Diamond on Sunday night. Express RHP Peter Solomon (0-1, 3.29) is scheduled to take the mound against Chihuahuas LHP Jackson Wolf (1-6, 6.69) . Tomorrow night's first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT .

