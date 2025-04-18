Nine-Run Inning Sinks Portland in 11-3 Loss

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The Portland Sea Dogs (7-4) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (7-5) at Dunkin' Park on Friday night. With the loss, The Sea Dogs remain a half game ahead of Hartford at the top of the Eastern League standings.

The score was 3-2 Sea Dogs going into the bottom of the seventh. Then Hartford ran away with the game scoring nine runs in the inning. Braiden Ward got aboard on a leadoff walk and then reached second base on a fielder's choice from GJ Hill. Both runners advanced a base after a sacrifice bunt. Cole Carrigg reached base and brought home Ward to tie the game, 3-3. Following Carrigg (6) swiping second base, Dylan Jorge singled which scored Hill and Carrigg and put the Yard Goats up 5-3. Next, Kyle Karros singled to put two runners aboard. The next batter Bryant Betancourt was walked to load the bases. After a pitching change, Jose Torres (2) launched a grand slam to break open the game 9-3. After three more singles and a couple of ill-timed errors, the Yard Goats ended the inning up 11-3.

Portland was able to muster one run in the top of eighth as Ahbram Liendo (1) crushed a solo home run, which made the score 11-4.

The Sea Dogs struck first in the top of the first inning. With one out, Ahbram Liendo singled. After a flyout, Liendo scored on an RBI single by Ronald Rosario to make the score 1-0.

The Yard Goats responded in the second inning. Torres cracked a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a single from Jose Cordova. The next batter, Ward, reached via a hit-by-pitch to load the bases. Hill lined an RBI single that brought home Torres which tied the game at 1-1. Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly which scored Cordova and gave Hartford a 2-1 lead.

Portland retaliated in the third inning. With one out, Mikey Romero and Liendo lined a pair of singles. After a strikeout, Rosario punched a single that scored Romero and tied the game at 2-2.

In the top of the fourth inning, Drew Ehrhard (1) launched a go-ahead solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez (2-0, 7.88 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 4.0 innings of one-run ball in relief while fanning five hitters. Sea Dogs reliever Wyatt Olds (2-1, 3.24 ERA) was given the loss, pitching 1.3 innings allowing six runs (none earned) on two hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats will meet again tomorrow, Saturday, April 19th at 6:10pm at Dunkin' Park. Portland will send RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 3.00 ERA) to the mound while Hartford will send RHP Mason Albright (0-2, 2.61 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.