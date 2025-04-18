Torres Slams Goats to Win

Hartford, CT - Jose Torres smashed a grand slam as part of a nine run seventh inning to help the Hartford Yard Goats defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 11-4 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats brought 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the seventh as they scored nine runs on six hits and two errors. Hartford trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the nine-run inning gave the Yard Goats an 11-3 lead.

In the first inning, Ronald Rosario got the Sea Dogs on the board with an RBI-single off Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes, giving Portland an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, GJ Hill lined an RBI-single into left field that scored Jose Torres and tied the game at 1. Then, Nic Kent hit an sac fly to center field that scored Jose Cordova and gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead.

In the third inning, Rosario hit an RBI-single into center field that tied the game at 2.

In the fourth inning, Drew Ehrhard hit the first pitch of the inning for a home run, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Hartford batted around and scored nine runs. First, Cole Carrigg scored on an error by Yard Goats shortstop Mikey Romero, tying the game at 3. Two batters later, Dyan Jorge hit a two-run single to center field that scored Hill and Carrigg and gave the Yard Goats their fourth and fifth runs. Then, Jose Torres smashed a grand slam into left field that gave Hartford a 9-3 lead. After that, Nic Kent hit an RBI-single to center field that scored Cordova and gave the Yard Goats a 10-3 lead. Finally, an RBI-single from Carrigg scored Hill and extended the Hartford lead to 11-3.

In the eighth inning, Ahbram Liendo hit a home run to left field that made the score 11-4.

The Yard Goats continue their series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night April 19th (6:10 pm) at Dunkin' Park. It's Baby You're a Fireworks Night with post-game fireworks!! LHP Mason Albright will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP David Sandlin who will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

