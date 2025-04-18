Gonzalez Holds ERA at 0.00

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, PA - Altoona's offense was held to just three hits and two walks in a 12-1 loss to the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Somerset plated five runs across their first three at-bats and added seven more across the fifth to seventh inning. Derek Diamond made a spot start for Altoona and was tagged with the loss, surrendering five runs on seven hits and a walk. Diamond struck out four in his outing which lasted 2.2 innings.

Altoona's lone run scored in the fourth inning against Patriots starter Baron Stuart. Sammy Siani drew a walk on four pitches to start the inning and promptly stole second. After a walk from Brenden Dixon, both runners stood in scoring position with two out when Mike Jarvis beat out an infield single to plate Siani and make it a 5-1 game at the time.

On the mound, Wilkin Ramos continued his strong start to the campaign, tossing 1.1 innings of scoreless relief on just 17 pitches. Ramos covered the end of the seventh and the eighth inning on the mound and has now tossed 7.0 consecutive scoreless innings to begin the season.

With the Curve trailing 12-1 in the ninth, outfielder Tres Gonzalez stepped to the mound and tossed his second scoreless inning of the season. Gonzalez needed just six pitches to set down the side in order. Altoona has used a position player on the mound three times in their first 13 games this season.

Jack Brannigan picked up a hit in the ninth inning, he's reached base safely in 10-of-12 games played to begin the season.

The Curve continue their six-game series with the Somerset Patriots on Saturday evening at 4:00 p.m. The Curve will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound, Somerset is slated to start LHP Edgar Barclay.

