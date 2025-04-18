Baysox Shut out in Friday Night Defeat

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were shut out by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, by a final score of 10-0 on Friday night from The Diamond.

Richmond (3-10) took a 4-0 lead five batters in against Chesapeake starting right-hander Trace Bright (L, 1-2). Jairo Pomares doubled home the first run of the game before back-to-back wild pitches by Bright extended the Flying Squirrels' lead to three. An Adrián Sugastey RBI single made it 4-0 Richmond at the end of the first.

Bright ended the night going four innings, allowing the four runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in the loss.

The Flying Squirrels added three more runs in the fifth on an RBI single from Victor Bericoto, an RBI groundout from Sugastey and an RBI single from Justin Wishkoski.

Richmond starting right-hander Manuel Mercedes (W, 1-2) threw 5.2 scoreless innings, allowed only three hits and one walk and struck out three to earn his first Double-A win. At one point, Mercedes set down 13 Baysox batters in a row.

Two sacrifice flies in the seventh by Aeverson Arteaga and Rodolfo Nolasco and a solo homer by Bericoto extended the lead to 10-0.

Chesapeake (8-5) collected only five hits on the night and did not get a base runner to third base. Douglas Hodo III extended his team-best on-base streak to 10 games with a single in the second, which is tied for the fourth-longest in the league.

Nick Sinacola (S, 1) threw 3.1 shutout innings and struck out three to record the save for Richmond.

Chesapeake continues its six-game road trip against Richmond tomorrow night. RHP Pat Reilly is scheduled to start for Chesapeake against LHP Jack Choate for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm from The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Tuesday, April 22 at 6:05 pm against the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Single-game tickets,

ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.