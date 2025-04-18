Harrisburg Senators Game Information at New Hampshire

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (6-6) at New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-5)

Game 13 - Friday, April 18, 6:35 p.m. - Delta Dental Stadium

RH Seth Shuman vs RH CJ Van Eyk

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game four of their six-game series tonight in Manchester at Delta Dental Stadium. This is the only series between the teams this year as New Hampshire doesn't visit FNB Field. It's the only trip to the northeast part of the Eastern League this season for the Senators.

LAST GAME: The Harrisburg Senators tallied seven runs in the sixth inning on their way to an 11-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. The Senators scored a single run in the first, then three in the third to take a 4-0 lead. Then the seven-run explosion in the sixth and they cruised from there. Williams had three hits in the game and drove in three runs. Jarlin Susana started and struck out 10 in 4.2 innings and the pitching staff combined to strike out 16 in the game.

WARMING UP: Since April 8, the Senators are leading the Eastern League in hitting (.270), and they're third in runs scored (50). They're also second in OPS (.740). During the same time frame, they're second in the league in ERA (3.55). Phillip Glasser is hitting .429 on the season with three doubles. Daylen Lile is 10-for-26 (.395) over his past six games with a home run and 8 RBIs. On the mound, Marquis Grissom, Jr. has appeared in 5 games and hasn't allowed a run and is 3-for-3 in saves. With his 10-strikeout game Thursday night, Jarlin Susana leads the league with 23 strikeouts.

CONGRATS ARE IN ORDER: Brad Lord and Cole Henry have both made their major league debuts this season for the Nationals. Both pitched in Harrisburg last season. They are the 312th and 313th players to make their MLB debuts after playing in Harrisburg.

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #2 RHP Jarlin Susana; #9 OF Daylen Lile; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #12 INF Yohandy Morales; and #23 RHP Marquis Grissom, Jr.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 27 active players. The season opening roster breakdown see's 17 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, two acquired via trade and nine players signed as free agents.

THIRTY-EIGHT SEASONS OF SENATORS BASEBALL: This is the 38th season for the Senators since returning to the Eastern League in 1987. It is the 20th season as a Nationals affiliate. Prior to the Nat, they had a 14 season affiliation with the Montreal Expos and four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

UPCOMING DOCKET: After the six-game series this week in New Hampshire, the Senators return home to face the Erie SeaWolves for six games. The Senators don't leave Pennsylvania again until May 27 when they play at Richmond.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his third season with the Nationals organization. Rigo Beltran (pitching coach), Jeff Livesey (hitting coach), Oscar Salazar (development coach), Don Neidig (athletic trainer) and Ryan Grose (strength & conditioning) all return to Harrisburg this year. The only newcomer to the staff is Jordan Myers (performance analyst).

TODAY IN SENATORS HISTORY: 1987: The Senators hold the first fan promotion of the team's modern era, giving away pennants to the first 300 fans.

