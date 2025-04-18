April 18, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SUFFER FIRST ROAD LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs fell to the Hartford Yard Goats last night, 6-3. On the second pitch of the game, Mikey Romero launched a solo home run to give Portland a 1-0 lead in the first inning. With one out in the top of the second, Enderso Lira rocketed a two-run home run which increased Portland's lead to 3-0. In the bottom of the second inning, Dylan Jorge grounded out to third, Torres scored on the play which cut the deficit to 3-1. GJ Hill bunted for an infield single that scored Cordova and made the score 3-2. On the next pitch, Ward stole third base and then scored on a throwing error, tying the game at 3-3. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Juan Guerrero reached base on an error, which brought home both Hill and Carrigg and broke the tie 5-3. Then Torres hit a sacrifice fly that scored Karros and increased the lead to 6-3.

ABSOLUTE DOMINANCE ON THE MOUND Portland's pitching staff has been operating at another level all season, racking up the strikeouts. The Sea Dogs are tied for the most strikeouts in Double-A with 142. They are tied with the San Antonio Missions of the Texas League. Both Connelly Early and Yordanny Monegro lead the Sea Dogs with 15 strikeouts across their two outings this season.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS Sea Dogs hitters are performing very well with runners on base to start the season. With runners in scoring position, they are hitting .245 with eight doubles, three home runs and 47 RBI. When they simply have runners on base, Portland is batting .258 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 51 RBI.

THE PASSWORD IS SUCCESS Jhostynxon Garcia is having a very strong week so far in Hartford. In three games, he is batting .538 (7-for-13) with four RBI, 2 doubles and a walk. He has only struck out twice.

MOONSHOT MIKEY Mikey Romero smashed a leadoff homer in last night's loss, but continues to have success in Hartford. This week he is hitting .462 (6-for-13) with a home run and two walks. All but one of his hits have been singles.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite last night's loss, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They maintain a 1.5 game lead over the second place Hartford Yard Goats. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 2.5 games back from Portland while Reading, Somerset and Binghamton are all tied 3.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 18, 1994 - Sea Dogs played their first home game at Hadlock Field before 6,274 fans. Kathy Lee Gifford sang the national anthem, but Portland lost to Albany-Colonie, 7-6. Jesus Tavarez picks up the first Portland hit at Hadlock Field, a single in the first.

ON THE MOUND RHP Tyler Uberstine will take the mound tonight for Portland. He last pitched on April 10th against New Hampshire and tossed 4.2 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out a season-high eight batters. He has never faced the Yard Goats in his career.

