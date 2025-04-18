Four Homers Power Akron to 9-6 Win over Erie

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cooper Ingle and Kahlil Watson hit back-to-back homers and each drive in three to help the Akron RubberDucks outslug the Erie SeaWolves 9-6 on Friday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After Erie took the lead in the sixth, Akron answered back in the seventh. A single by Jake Fox sandwiched in between walks by Cameron Barstad and Travis Bazzana loaded the bases with no outs. Ingle worked a walk to tie the game at 5-5. Watson followed with a line drive single to center to score two and make it 7-5 Akron.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Aaron Davenport cruised through the early innings on Friday night. The right-hander allowed just one baserunner through the first three innings. Erie got to Davenport for two runs in the fourth and fifth to end his night at five innings pitched with four strikeouts and four earned runs. Trenton Denholm went the rest of the way for the RubberDucks. The right-hander worked four innings allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out three.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense got off to a hot start in the first. Bazzana singled to open the game before Ingle launched a two-run home run to left-center. Watson followed with a solo homer to right-center to make it 3-0 RubberDucks. The Akron power surge continued in the third as Jorge Burgos launched a solo shot to deep right. After Akron retook the lead in the seventh, Fox added some insurance in the eighth. The outfielder lined a two-run homer to dead center to make it 9-5 RubberDucks.

Notebook

The four home run game for the RubberDucks was the team's first since July 23, 2024 vs the Baysox...Watson's home run was his first of the season (led Akron with 16 homers in 2024)...Fox's home run was his first in Double-A...Game Time: 2:37...Attendance: 2,600.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park on Saturday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (0-0, 7.36 ERA) will face Erie left-hander Jake Miller (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

