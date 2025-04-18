Squirrels Put It All Together for 10-0 Win over Baysox

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels jumped ahead early and rolled to a 10-0 shutout win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (3-10) snapped their five-game losing streak, including the first three against the Baysox (8-5) this week, and picked up their first home win at The Diamond this season.

Manuel Mercedes (Win, 1-2), making his third Double-A start, threw 5.2 scoreless innings, holding the Baysox to three hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Nick Sinacola (Save, 1) allowed two hits over 3.1 innings and struck out three to finish the game.

Jairo Pomares opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Baysox starter Trace Bright (Loss, 1-2) with an RBI double. Bright followed with back-to-back wild pitches to score Diego Velasquez and Pomares.

Adrián Sugastey added an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead before the first out was recorded in the bottom of the first.

Richmond added three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning against reliever Gerald Ogando. Victor Bericoto hit an RBI single, Sugastey brought in a run with a groundout and Justin Wishkoski added an RBI single to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 7-0.

In the bottom of the seventh, Rodolfo Nolasco and Aeverson Arteaga each brought in runs with sacrifice flies to open a 9-0 lead.

Bericoto belted a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth, his third of the season, to push the Richmond lead to 10-0. It was the 25th homer of his Richmond career, moving him into a tie with Frankie Tostado for eighth on the all-time franchise home run list.

Dating back to Sunday in Harrisburg, Bericoto has 10 hits in his last six games, including three home runs and three doubles.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Jack Choate (0-0, 6.75) will start for Richmond opposed by Baysox right-hander Pat Reilly (0-1, 2.08). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Saturday's game will be followed by In-Your-Face Fireworks. It is also Adaptive Abilities Night presented by the Mission Gate Foundation. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

