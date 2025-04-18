Anderson's Four-Hit Performance Not Enough to Out-Slug Akron

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (8-5) and Akron (9-4) combined to slug seven home runs as the RubberDucks defeated Erie 9-6.

Akron started quickly against Erie starter Jaden Hamm. After a leadoff single by Travis Bazzana, Cooper Ingle blasted a two-run home run. Kahlil Watson followed with a solo home run, giving Akron a 3-0 lead three batters into the game.

Jorge Burgos crushed a solo home run in the third inning to make it 4-0.

In the fourth inning, Jake Holton demolished a two-run homer against Akron starter Aaron Davenport to cut the RubberDucks' lead to 4-2.

Max Anderson followed with a two-run home run against Davenport in the fifth inning, tying the game at 4-4.

Hamm lasted 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He walked one and struck out a season-high seven batters.

In the sixth, Roberto Campos reached on catcher interference against Trenton Denholm. Later in the frame, Eduardo Valencia smoked an RBI single to score Campos and give Erie a 5-4 lead.

Troy Watson entered to pitch for Erie in the seventh inning and struggled. A single and two walks loaded the bases with no outs before Ingle walked to force home the tying run. Watson followed with a two-run single, giving Akron a 7-5 lead.

Jake Fox blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning against Drew Sommers, extended the Akron lead to 9-5.

Valencia led off the ninth inning with a solo homer against Denholm, making it 9-6. It was Denholm's first Double-A homer. Erie brought the tying run up to the plate with two out before Holton flew out to end the game.

Anderson had his first four-hit game in Double-A in the loss.

Denholm (3-0) tossed the final four innings in relief to earn the win over Watson (0-1).

The series continues at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday as Jake Miller squares off against Rorik Maltrud.

