Lead Disappears in 6-5 Loss to New Hampshire

April 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators had an early 3-0 lead but let it slip away in a 6-5 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. Harrisburg scored a run in the first and then two in the second for a 3-0 lead. New Hampshire scored a run in the fourth then scored five times on two home runs in the seventh inning. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

THE BIG PLAY

Josh Rivera hit a three-run home run with one out in the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie. His home run followed a two-run home run earlier in the inning hit by Jace Bohrofen.

FILIBUSTERS

CJ Stubbs had three hits including a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Seth Shuman was outstanding. He went six innings and allowed a run on just three hits.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 4:05 p.m. at Delta Dental Stadium. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 3:50 p.m.

