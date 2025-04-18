Binghamton Holds on for Wire-To-Wire Win in Reading

READING, Pa. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-6) held on to defeat the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-5, on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, despite a late comeback bid from Reading. Binghamton led the entire game and tied the series, 2-2.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and caught all nine innings defensively. Alvarez went 0-for-5 at the plate and scored one run, after reaching on an error. Alvarez tossed out Luis Verdugo trying to steal, which marked the third would-be base stealer he has caught this series.

Binghamton scored in the top of the third inning against Griff McGarry (0-1) on designated hitter Nick Lorusso's two-out two-run double that made it 2-0. Shortstop Jett Williams led off with a walk and Alvarez followed by reaching on an error, before Lorusso cashed in.

The Ponies added three more runs in the fifth inning to go up 5-0. Right fielder Travis Swaggerty drew an RBI walk with the bases loaded and left fielder Alex Ramírez followed with a two-run single. Williams led off the sixth inning with his first triple of the season and scored on a balk that put Binghamton up 6-0.

Reading (5-8) scored five unanswered runs, but fell short. In the sixth, Verdugo hit a two-run double to cut Binghamton's lead to 6-2. In the eighth inning, center fielder Elio Prado reached on an error and later scored on a passed ball that made it 6-3. In the ninth inning with two outs, right fielder Cade Fergus blasted a two-run home run that made it 6-5.

Joander Suarez started the game for Binghamton and struck out three batters over 4.2 scoreless frames, while allowing just two hits. Cameron Foster (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, while allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Felipe De La Cruz recorded a save with a three-inning effort out of the bullpen, while allowing three runs, two earned runs, two hits, and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is set for 5:15 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Williams has now recorded a hit in nine of his first 11 games...Lorusso extended his hit streak to seven games...Center fielder Nick Morabito recorded a bunt single and has now reached base in eight-straight games...Swaggerty reached base three times with a double and two walks...De La Cruz recorded the second save of his career and first since 2022...Binghamton drew seven walks and issued just one.

