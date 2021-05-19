Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Solar Bears

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.Â

Pavlychev, 24, returns to Orlando, where he has collected four points (2g-2a) in 17 games with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound rookie has also added three assists in eight games with the Crunch.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Dance Night against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.