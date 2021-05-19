Nikita Pavlychev Loaned to Solar Bears
May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Nikita Pavlychev has been loaned to the club by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.Â
Pavlychev, 24, returns to Orlando, where he has collected four points (2g-2a) in 17 games with the Solar Bears. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound rookie has also added three assists in eight games with the Crunch.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host Dance Night against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m.
