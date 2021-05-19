Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits visit the Jacksonville Icemen for the final time in the 2020-21 regular season. After tonight, both teams are set to play twice more at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on May 28-29.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (31-17-11-3) at Jacksonville Icemen (31-24-3-3)

May 19, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #63 | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (31)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Kilian McNamara (90)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

Six different Swamp Rabbits scored on Sunday afternoon en route to a 6-3 road victory against the Wheeling Nailers. Graham Knott started the scoring only 17 seconds into the first period after deflecting a shot from Frank Hora. Liam Pecararo tallied on the power play at 17:33 before Ben Finkelstein grabbed his eighth goal of the season at 19:32. Greenville carried a 5-2 advantage into second intermission with additional strikes from Max Zimmer and Frank DiChiara. At 13:08 of the third, Alec Rauhauser registered his second goal of the weekend to complete his club's scoring line. The Jacksonville Icemen return to action after squeezing out a 2-1 victory last night against Orlando. Nick Saracino opened the scoring with an unassisted breakaway goal midway through the first period. Tied 1-1 early in the third, Brandon Gignac converted his eighth goal of the season for the eventual game-winning marker.

CAREER-NIGHT FOR DICHIARA:

Swamp Rabbits forward Frank DiChiara recorded a career-best four points (one goal, three assists) in Sunday's 6-3 win at Wheeling. Since acquired from the Allen Americans on April 12, DiChiara has posted nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 15 games with Greenville. The Ronkonkoma, New York native's goal on Sunday marked the 50th of his ECHL/pro career. DiChiara's four-point game marked the third by a Swamp Rabbit this season, joining Matt Bradley and Ben Finkelstein.

POINTS IN SEVEN STRAIGHT FOR FINK:

Rookie blueliner Ben Finkelstein enters tonight with points in seven consecutive games (four goals, four assists). Finkelstein returned to Greenville's lineup on April 30 versus Jacksonville after missing 29 games due to injury. The South Burlington, Vermont native has totaled 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 26 games. Finkelstein's active point streak ties the longest by a Swamp Rabbit this season, previously set by Samuel Jardine, Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer.

REINFORCEMENTS INCOMING:

Prior to this week's slate of games, goaltender Ryan Bednard has been reassigned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits from the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. In two starts with Syracuse, Bednard posted a 1-1-0 record accompanied by a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Bednard won his first AHL game of the season on May 2 after denying 36 of 38 shots against the Utica Comets. The Macomb Township, Michigan native currently sits first among ECHL goaltenders in shutouts (4), second in wins (19) and third in goals-against average (2.46). In his sophomore professional season, Bednard possesses a 19-6-7 record with the Swamp Rabbits. Additionally, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits have regained rookie forward, Shawn Cameron, on loan from the Utica Comets. Cameron made his AHL debut on April 9 and dressed in 11 games for the Comets. The Sherbrooke, Quebec native totaled seven points (three goals, four assists) in 13 tilts with Greenville earlier in 2020-21. Cameron, 25, scored his first AHL goal on April 19 against the Syracuse Crunch. With Greenville, Cameron debuted on January 15 at South Carolina before notching his first pro goal on February 11 versus Orlando.

BITS BULLETS:

Frank DiChiara's goal on Sunday was the 50th of his ECHL/professional career...Greenville is 9-3-3-0 in their current season-series against Jacksonville...The Rabbits set a new season-high on Saturday with 46 shots on goal against Wheeling...With a victory tonight, the Swamp Rabbits would match their longest winning streak of the season (four straight) for a third time...Greenville's record in May is 6-1-1-0 and 5-1-0-0 on the road...The Bits are the only team in the ECHL without a win when trailing after 40 minutes.

