Game Day Preview: Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 PM

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this evening in the first game of a four-game series. The Americans are 9-4-0-1 against Utah this season, and 24-15-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans lost two of three games last week against the Kansas City Mavericks.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Friday, May 21, @ Utah, 8:10 pm.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, June 2, vs. Wichita, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

About the Last Game: The Americans jumped out to a 5-2 first period lead and cruised to a 7-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. The Mavericks won the series two games to one. Les Lancaster scored his first career hat trick in the victory. Dom Cormier scored a goal and added an assist for Allen. Samuel Laberge scored his 15th of the season while adding an assist. Jake Paterson stopped 30 of 32 Kansas City shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Conway Streak Ended: Scott Conway's season-high six-game point streak came to an end on Sunday. During that stretch he had seven points (5 goals and 2 assists). That is the second longest point streak of the season. Tyler Sheehy had an eight-game point streak earlier this year.

Lancaster Point Streak: Les Lancaster tied Scott Conway for the second longest point streak of the season at six games, He had three points on Sunday (3 goals and 0 assists). Lancaster has points in eight of his last nine games.

First Career Hat Trick: Les Lancaster netted his first career hat trick on Sunday afternoon, scoring the third of three late in the third period in the Americans 7-2 win over Kansas City.

All-Time Leader: Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster is now the all-time leader in goals scored by a defenseman in a single season. The previous high was 20 set by Tyler Ludwig in the 2013-2014 season. Lancaster's hat trick on Sunday gives him 23 goal this year.

COMPARING ALLEN AND UTAH

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 23-7-2-1

AWAY: 15-14-0-0

OVERALL: 38-21-2-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 26

Assists: Matt Register 46

Points: Les Lancaster, 55

+/-: Joshua Lammon, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 113

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 17-6-3-3

AWAY: 13-15-2-3

OVERALL: 30-21-5-6

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 23

Assists: Matthew Boucher, 26

Points: Matthew Boucher, 49

+/-: Jack Jenkins +9

PIM: Matt Petgrave, 140

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.