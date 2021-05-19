Brendan Warren Returns to JAX from AHL Rochester

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that Brendan Warren has been returned to the team on loan from the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

Warren, 24, returns from his AHL call-up after recording six points (4g, 2a) in ten games with Rochester. Warren has collected 21 points (8g, 13a) in 39 games played with Jacksonville this season.

Warren added 28 points (14g, 14a) in 47 games played during his rookie campaign with the Icemen last season. Warren represented the Icemen in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic last January.

The 6-1, 191-pound winger collected 45 points (18g, 27a) in his four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2015-2019. Warren logged 32 points (13g, 19a) in his 53-game career in the USHL. The Carleton, MI native was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Warren is expected to be available tonight when the Icemen play host to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.