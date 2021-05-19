Growlers Academy Launch Summer Hockey School

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the Growlers Academy Summer Hockey Skills Camp, in partnership with Mount Pearl Minor Hockey. The camp will run from August 15 through August 20 at the Glacier Arena in Mount Pearl.

This hockey camp will be focused on providing a positive hockey development experience both on and off the ice and strives to create lasting memories as these minor hockey players challenge themselves in a fun and supportive atmosphere.

In addition, all proceeds earned from the camp will be distributed back to minor hockey programs and initiatives in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

This hockey camp will be open to all participants, male or female, who will be playing in the following divisions this upcoming season: Under-9 (2013 and 2014 birth year), Under-11 (2011 or 2012 birth year), and Under-13 (2009 and 2010 birth year).

The camp is scheduled to be a full-day experience, starting at 8:30 AM and running until 4:30 PM each day. Health and precautionary measures will be taken to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all. The schedule is subject to change due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Chief Medical Officer.

Each camp day will consist of two (2) on-ice sessions led by our Growlers Academy coaching staff, and will also include fitness training, daily gifts, a lunch program, visits from special guests, and much more.

Due to the overwhelming demand for Growlers Academy programming, a lottery system will be used to facilitate camp registration. Lottery registration is now live at nlgrowlers.com/academy and will remain open until Monday, May 24th at 11:59 PM. Participants will be notified of their selection during the week of May 24.

