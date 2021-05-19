Komets Ease Mask Restrictions

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today they will be relaxing mask restrictions at home games starting this Friday night and expanding capacity to over 5,000 for Kelly Cup playoff games. Tickets are still available for the final three home games of the regular season this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum when the Komets host first place Wichita.

After further discussions with both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Allen County Health Department and in conjunction with new CDC guidelines regarding facemasks, the Komet organization will not require masks for fully vaccinated fans.

"This weekend's games we invite fully vaccinated fans to enjoy Komet hockey without the requirement of a mask. Per CDC guidelines, fans attending that are not fully vaccinated will be asked to follow those guidelines and wear their mask for their protection," said Komet President Michael Franke. The Komets still recommend that fans wear masks, but the guidelines from the CDC are clear and state that it is the choice of the individual to wear a mask.

The Komets playoff season will begin the second week of June, and capacity for the playoffs will increase to just over 5,000 fans, with seating transitioning away from the POD system to an every other row format. "The increased capacity will provide more quality seating locations in the first two seating bowls (the 200's) for fans during the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs," said Franke. Playoff tickets will go on sale in late May with Komet season ticket holders still provided the first chance to buy upgraded and additional seating in an early pre-purchase window.

The ECHL will have eight teams qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs based on winning percentage in the regular season. The playoffs will conclude no later than July 3rd.

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are still available for all three games this weekend at the Coliseum Ticket Office. For more information call 260-483-0011or visit Komets.com.

