Hawkins Returns to Komets
May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Brandon Hawkins has returned to the team after being loaned to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.
Hawkins, 27, has played 28 games with the Komets this season, leading the team in goals (19) and points (31). The Macomb, Michigan native played 10 games with Rochester scoring a goal, three assists, and registered 24 minutes in penalties.
The Komets play at home against first place Wichita this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
