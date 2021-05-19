Hawkins Returns to Komets

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that forward Brandon Hawkins has returned to the team after being loaned to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Hawkins, 27, has played 28 games with the Komets this season, leading the team in goals (19) and points (31). The Macomb, Michigan native played 10 games with Rochester scoring a goal, three assists, and registered 24 minutes in penalties.

The Komets play at home against first place Wichita this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.