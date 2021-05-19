Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, May 19, 2021

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Jacksonville Icemen, May 19, 2021

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen are coming off a key 2-1 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears last night to pull even with Orlando in the Eastern Conference Standings at a 0.557 points percentage. Jacksonville has won back-to-back games, while Greenville has won three straight and are 6-2-2-0 in their last ten contests. Heading into tonight's action, Jacksonville, Greenville, Indy and Orlando all have 31 wins each.

Series History: Jacksonville has earned six wins against Greenville, but the Swamp Rabbits lead the season series 9-3-3-0. The Icemen have a slight lead in the All-Time series with a 21-16-3-1 mark

About the Icemen: Forward Brendan Warren returns to the Icemen lineup tonight. Earlier today, Warren returned from the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. Warren did well in his recent AHL call-up, recording six points (4g, 2a) in ten appearances....Nick Saracino registered his 17th goal of the season in last night's win over Orlando. Saracino is tied to the team lead in scoring with 43 points. Saracino has logged 13 points (3g, 10a) against Greenville this season.

About the Swamp Rabbits: Defenseman Ben Finklestein is currently riding a seven-game points streak. Finklestein has scored four goals and added four assists during this stretch.....Defenseman Samuel Jardine leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring with 41 points. Jardine ranks third in scoring among league defensemen....Earlier this week, Goaltender Ryan Bednard returned to Greenville from the AHL. Bednard ranks third in the league with a 2.46 goals-against average. In addition, Bednard is 5-0-1 against Jacksonville this season.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! Fans can enjoy $2 Beer & Wine throughout the night!

Tuesday, May 25 vs. Florida, 7;00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Another $2 Beer & Wine Night!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.