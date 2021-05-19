ECHL Transactions - May 19

May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 19, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Ryan Cook, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D activated from reserve

Add Terry Broadhurst, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brendan Warren, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on reserve

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve

Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve

Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey

Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey

Add Ryan Cook, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/24)

Utah:

Add Mason Mannek, F activated from reserve

Delete Cedric Pare, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

Wichita:

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/29)

