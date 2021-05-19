ECHL Transactions - May 19
May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 19, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Ryan Cook, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Delete Max Zimmer, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D activated from reserve
Add Terry Broadhurst, F activated from reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Brendan Warren, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Jake Elmer, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Kamerin Nault, F suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Nikita Pavlychev, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Luke McInnis, D activated from reserve
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F placed on reserve
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Gabe Chabot, F activated from reserve
Add Jack Suter, F activated from reserve
Delete Darren Brady, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Hunter Shepard, G assigned by Hershey
Add Macoy Erkamps, D assigned by Hershey
Add Ryan Cook, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve
Delete Darien Craighead, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/24)
Utah:
Add Mason Mannek, F activated from reserve
Delete Cedric Pare, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dylan MacPherson, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Josh Winquist, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
Wichita:
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/29)
