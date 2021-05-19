Rabbits Rally in Third Period to Stun Icemen, 4-2
May 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits erased a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered strikes to top the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-2, on Wednesday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Greenville concluded their season-long, seven-game road trip with a 6-1-0-0 record.
Jacksonville opened the scoring at 13:10 courtesy of Brandon Gignac's ninth goal of the season. Gignac fired a loose puck from between the circles to beat Rabbits goaltender John Lethemon low to the ice. Greenville led in shots 14-4 despite trailing 1-0 at first intermission.
Early in the second period, the Icemen doubled their lead to 2-0. Alex-Olivier Voyer sauced a perfect headman pass to Pascal Aquin going towards the cage. Aquin deflected the feed on target past Lethemon at 3:44. Less than two minutes later, the Swamp Rabbits began mounting their heroic comeback. Garrett Thompson scored on a wraparound try at 5:29 to cut his club's deficit to 2-1. Shots after 40 minutes stood 23-13 Greenville.
Entering Wednesday, the Swamp Rabbits possessed a 0-12-2-0 record when trailing after two periods. Greenville's third period fortunes changed in the third period with three more unanswered goals. Frank Hora tied the score at 4:21 after finishing a perfect centering pass from Garrett Thompson.
At 7:58, Ben Finkelstein salvaged Greenville's first lead by burying his own rebound left by Icemen goaltender Kyle Keyser in the low-slot. Graham Knott added insurance at 12:45 on a net front redirection from Thompson. After a three-assist performance last Sunday at Wheeling, Thompson finished the night with one goal and two assists.
Final shots on goal totaled 34-23 Greenville in addition to their 4-2 comeback victory.
