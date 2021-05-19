Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena Announce Mask Policy Change

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and Hertz Arena announce that effective immediately, the face mask policy inside the facility has been updated to recommended. Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged for individuals that are not vaccinated. This change will be effective for Everblades games, the Recreational Rinks along with the Pro Shop all located inside Hertz Arena. All staff members working at Hertz Arena will still be required to wear a mask while working.

Per ECHL guidelines, the players and hockey operations will remain under COVID-19 protocols. For any non-hockey related event held at Hertz Arena, this mask policy will be subject to change based on each individual event and will be determined before the event.

The Everblades return home this Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m for matchups against the Jacksonville Icemen. This weekend will be Military Appreciation weekend with the Everblades wearing specialty jerseys, which will be auctioned to benefit the National Coalition for Patriots.

