Newcastle Transfer Miguel Almirón to Atlanta United
January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Atlanta United have brought back club legend Miguel Almirón, announcing they've acquired the star midfielder from English Premier League side Newcastle United.
Almirón, who led Atlanta to the MLS Cup 2018 title before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee, has signed a three-year guaranteed contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
