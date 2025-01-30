Newcastle Transfer Miguel Almirón to Atlanta United

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC YouTube Video







Atlanta United have brought back club legend Miguel Almirón, announcing they've acquired the star midfielder from English Premier League side Newcastle United.

Almirón, who led Atlanta to the MLS Cup 2018 title before joining Newcastle for a then-MLS-record outbound transfer fee, has signed a three-year guaranteed contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #newcastle #atlantaunited #goals

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.