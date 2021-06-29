New York Mets Catcher Tomas Nido and Pitcher Jeurys Familia Begin Rehab Assignments in Syracuse on Tuesday

June 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - New York Mets catcher Tomás Nido and relief pitcher Jeurys Familia are beginning Major League rehab assignments with the Syracuse Mets on Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo and relief pitcher Dellin Betances are also still with Syracuse continuing their rehab assignments.

Nido was placed on New York's injured list on June 23rd with a right wrist injury. The 27-year-old has played in 31 games with the New York Mets this season, batting .238 with 11 RBIs, three home runs, two doubles, and a triple. Nido played 12 games for Syracuse in 2019 and has played in the majors for the New York Mets for parts of the last five seasons since 2017.

Familia was placed on New York's injured list on June 21st with a right hip injury. In 24 appearances with the Mets this season in the majors, Familia is 2-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 22 and one-third innings pitched. Familia has spent all but half a season of his career with the New York Mets organization since the team signed him as an international free agent in 2007. In ten major league seasons, Familia has pitched to a 3.22 ERA in 461 and two-thirds innings pitched. The 31-year-old was named a National League All-Star in 2016.

The Syracuse Mets begin a six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday against the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All Syracuse home games Tuesday through Sunday are at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for this week's series, Tuesday, June 29th to Sunday July 4th, are still available. Fans can purchase tickets at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.