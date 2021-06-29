Greene Fans 7 as Bats Fall 8-2

Nashville, Tenn. - Payton Henry and Tim Lopes each drove in a pair of runs as the Nashville Sounds batted around their order amid a six-run fifth inning that propelled them to a 8-2 win over the Louisville Bats inside First Horizon Park on Tuesday night.

Bats starter Hunter Greene punched out seven over 4.1 innings of work. He was charged with five runs (three earned) in his second loss of the season. Greene has now struck out 21 over his first 13.1 Triple-A innings.

After each starter authored three scoreless frames to open the contest, Louisville struck first on a Logan Morrison solo home run over the right field wall. Morrison was responsible for plating both Bats' runs on the night, adding an RBI single in the sixth, while extending his current hitting streak to three games with a 2-4 outing from the plate.

Morrison has now reached base safely in each of his first 12 games with the Bats, including 25 of 26 road contests. Jose Barrero registered a base-hit to lead off the fourth inning in his Triple-A debut after being called up today from Chattanooga.

Louisville carried the advantage into the bottom of the fifth before Nashville scored six runs on seven hits to take a commanding 6-1 lead. The two teams traded runs over the next three innings to set the score at the eventual 8-2 final.

The two teams square off again from First Horizon Park on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET. RHP Michael Mariot (0-2, 4.20) will look to pick up his first win of the season when he takes the mound against Nashville's LHP Ethan Small (0-0, 6.75).

