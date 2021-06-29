5 New Features of Polar Park to Debut this Week During 6-Game Series

WORCESTER, MA - Five new features are set to debut at Polar Park this week, when the Worcester Red Sox are scheduled to play the last homestand of the first half of their inaugural season. The 6-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, starts today, Tuesday, June 29, and concludes with a special Sunday evening game on the 4th of July, the 30th home game of the 60-game home schedule. All three games this weekend are followed by Patriotic Fireworks, presented by Unibank. All games start at 6:35 p.m. except Saturday, which starts at 4:05 p.m. and is followed by a "Sunset Catch on the Field" presented by Dunkin'. Fireworks will follow at dusk.

Starting Tuesday, fans will be able to enter the ballpark at Gate A on Plymouth Street, one block west of Green Street in the city's resurgent Canal District. Once inside Gate A, fans can either walk straight ahead on Plymouth Street inside the ballpark on a newly-paved road that leads from centerfield to the left field "Fair Pole," or they can instead turn left and walk up the new Summit St. sidewalk all the way to the top of the Worcester Wall.

At the intersection of Summit Street and Plymouth Street is a new kids zone that will be dedicated one day this week. The "Plymouth St. Playground" is presented by CCUA and is designed for toddlers and tikes. A miniature diamond features seats of varying heights along the basebaths, decorative tops of giant baseballs, playful foul poles-and a little merry-go-round. The area, located behind the "Batter's Eye," also has women's and men's restrooms, as well as a family or gender-neutral restroom.

The opening of the Plymouth Street pedestrian corridor and the Summit Street sidewalk complete a path of circumnavigation, a long-planned vision of the community ballpark. Fans can now walk the entire circumference of Polar Park, from the Home Plate Bar along the first base concourse, out to the Worcester Wall in right, past the FLEXcon landing in right-center, down the Summit Street sidewalk towards centerfield, to its junction with Plymouth Street at CCUA's Plymouth St. Playground, along Plymouth Street overlooking a new grassy berm, to its junction with the third base concourse, and back around to the Home Plate Bar.

The berm in left field is set to open as soon as its root system sufficiently "takes." Its progress is under the watchful eye of WooSox Field Superintendent Elliot Linstrum.

