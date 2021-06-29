Marlins' Guzmán to Begin Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Jorge Guzmán will begin an injury rehabilitation assignment for the Jumbo Shrimp when the team begins their six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds Tuesday at AutoZone Park.

The 25-year-old began the season on the 10-day injured list with a right elbow spur, and was later transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9 to make room on the Marlins 40-man roster. He made his major league debut August 6, 2020 against the Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He tossed one inning, giving up solo home runs to Renato Núñez and Dwight Smith Jr.

A native of Las Matas de Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic, Guzmán originally signed with the Houston Astros as an international free agent in June 2014. On November 17, 2016, Guzmán was traded from the Astros, along with Albert Abreu, to the New York Yankees for Brian McCann. He was then traded from the Yankees to the Marlins, along with Starlin Castro and José Devers, in exchange for outfielder Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations on December 11, 2017.

Guzmán spent 2019 with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, going 7-11 with a 3.50 ERA over 25 games (24 starts), striking out 127 over 138.2 innings. The campaign was highlighted by six hitless innings against Mississippi on August 9, where he posted a career-high 13 strikeouts. The Marlins added Guzmán to their 40-man roster after the season.

Guzmán will be the tenth Marlin to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, joining infielder Jazz Chisholm, catcher Jorge Alfaro, outfielder Starling Marté, pitcher Elieser Hernández, outfielder Lewis Brinson, pitcher Jordan Holloway, infielder Miguel Rojas first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, and pitcher Nick Neidert.

