Lopez Reaches Majors, Sparks Rally with Timely Hit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As of June 27, 2021, arguably the hottest hitter in all levels of professional baseball wore a Louisville Bats uniform.

Alejo Lopez, a 25-year-old infielder drafted in the 27th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, who was assigned to the Reds from Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League at the end of February earlier this year, burst onto the Minor League scene with only one thing on his mind: wearing a Reds uniform.

That dream was fulfilled on Monday night at Great American Ballpark.

When asked about how he received the news that he was being called up, he replied, "The first person who told me was P.K., Pat Kelly [Bats Manager]. He called me into his office and asked, 'Do you remember what I told you two months ago?' After I told him I couldn't recall, he responded, 'I told you you'd be a big leaguer. Well, tomorrow is your day.' All sorts of emotions hit after that and I called my parents right away with the news."

As is the case with most Major Leaguers, he had grown up watching plenty of legends play the game. However, he never had a true allegiance to a team during his childhood.

"I was never really a team guy as a fan. I was always more of a player guy. There are players that I used to love watching highlights of; guys like Tony Gwynn, Rod Carew, Barry Larkin, Barry Bonds, Jeter... I could go on for a while," he chuckled.

When a surprised reporter asked why he gravitated to an older player like Rod Carew, Lopez elaborated, "I just think it's very cool to hit .350," he laughed. "I don't think it's ever going to get old. I understand that we are in a different era right now and people love the long ball, and rightfully so. It's fun to see homeruns and it's hard to do, but hitting .350 is just a different beast."

If it is impressive to hit .350, then hitting .360 is even more remarkable, and that is exactly what Lopez has done thus far in 2021. In his 49 combined minor league games this season in Chattanooga and Louisville, he led all minor leaguers with 72 base hits, which was six more than the second-ranked player, as of June 27. Further, he also led all minor leaguers with his .360 average and was among Minor League leaders in doubles and runs scored.

The success at the plate was apparent in his Reds debut against Philadelphia Phillies reliever Bailey Falter. He lined a base hit into right field on the very first pitch he saw, reminiscent of his Triple-A debut where he also lined the first pitch he saw into left field for a base hit on June 2 against St. Paul's Lewis Thorpe.

His base knock would spark the offense, leading to a grand slam from Nick Castellanos to score Lopez for his first MLB run. Once they had all crossed the plate, instead of celebrating his grand slam, Castellanos made sure to congratulate the rookie.

"That was amazing. I respect him a lot as a player and just to get all these cool comments from all of these players is amazing. I look up to them."

He was also met in the dugout by Reds' veteran Joey Votto.

"He said congratulations, and told me to enjoy the moment, saying that I had earned it. He told me multiple times while he was rehabbing in Triple-A that he liked the way I played, and he told me to keep playing with my heart and continue to enjoy playing the game."

After the game, he was asked whether or not the magnitude of what happened that evening yet, "Yes and no. There is still a lot going on right now emotionally, but when that ball dropped, a lot of pressure was released from my shoulders."

After a reporter commented on the Reds fans in attendance giving him a warm ovation after his first hit, he replied, "They were great even before that. I felt so welcomed here at Great American Ballpark. Reds fans are awesome."

