Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 29, 2021

Tuesday, June 29th 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (18-30) vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-20) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #49 of 120 Home Game #25 of 60

LHP Connor Thomas (2-2, 4.23 ERA) vs. LHP Shawn Morimando (2-2, 5.50 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds ended their two-week-long road trip with a thud, falling 9-3 at the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday afternoon. The Mud Hens hit three home runs in the game and an impressive 13 dingers in the six-game series. Memphis finished its 12-game trip through the Midwest (six games at Indianapolis, six games in Toledo) with a 3-9 record.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas makes his sixth appearance and fourth start with the Redbirds this season. The lefthander has impressed so far with Memphis, recording a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 IP (10 earned runs) with 21 strikeouts and 10 walks. His last start, at Toledo on Wednesday, was a stellar showing. Thomas went 5.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just five hits while striking out seven. The Georgia native began the season with Springfield (Double-A), posting an ERA of 4.87 in 20.1 IP with 24 strikeouts and three walks. Thomas was originally drafted in the 5th Round of the 2019 Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Jacksonville Starter: Shawn Morimando toes the slab for the Jumbo Shrimp tonight. The 28-year-old has started seven times for the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate this season, recording a 5.50 ERA in 34.1 IP (21 earned runs) with 34 strikeouts and 16 walks. Morimando was originally drafted by Cleveland in the 2011 Draft, making two appearances with the Indians during the 2016 season. The Virginia Beach native also has made one relief appearance with Miami this season.

Welcome to the Future: Nolan Gorman, a consensus top-three prospect in the Cardinals' system, was promoted to Memphis from Springfield on Monday afternoon. The 19th overall pick in the 2018 Draft was starring at the Double-A level, slashing .288/.354/.508 with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 43 games. Gorman already has a unique tie to Memphis. His childhood friend is Matthew Liberatore, the starter for the Redbirds and top pitching prospect in St. Louis' system. They grew up playing youth baseball together in suburban Phoenix.

Hello Again, Friend: Harrison Bader continues his rehab assignment with the Redbirds tonight. The outfielder for the Cardinals has played just 22 games at the Major League level this season, with two separate stints on the IL. Bader spent time with the Redbirds during the 2016, 2017 and 2019 season, with the bulk of his time coming during the 2017 season. The former Florida Gator played in 123 games with Memphis that season, slashing .283/.347/.469 with 18 doubles, 20 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also swiped 15 bases during the 2017 campaign.

Roster Shuffle: Monday and Tuesday brought not one, not two, not three...but EIGHT roster moves for the Redbirds. Aside from Nolan Gorman's promotion, some of the notables were the promotion of Roel Ramírez and Brandon Waddell to St. Louis, along with the release of Matt Szczur. A full rundown of all the roster movement can be found further in today's game notes.

A Welcome Addition: Juan Yepez has provided a boost to the Redbirds' lineup since his promotion from Double-A Springfield at the beginning of June. Over his last 17 games, Yepez is 14-46 (.304) with two home runs and seven RBIs. Yepez is in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has appeared at first base, third base, left field, right field and designated hitter.

Wait, Who Are You?: For the first time ever, the Memphis Redbirds will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp this week. Jacksonville, who has been affiliated with the Marlins franchise since 2009, moved up to the Triple-A level as part of the restructuring of the Minor League this season. The city has had a minor league team each year (except for 1969) since 1962. Jacksonville's minor league team was called the Suns until after the 2016 season, when they rebranded to the Jumbo Shrimp.

