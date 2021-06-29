Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-22) vs. Iowa Cubs (17-28)

LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #48 / Home #19: Indianapolis Indians (25-22) vs. Iowa Cubs (17-28)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (2-2, 5.92)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV/ MyINDYTV 23

SUNDAY: The Indians lost in walk-off fashion for the second time of their road trip at Louisville on Sunday afternoon, 2-1. They had a 1-0 lead entering the ninth inning after Hunter Owen hit his sixth home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning but couldn't hang on in the final frame. The Bats loaded the bases on a walk and pair of singles with one out, and Brantley Bell drove in the tying and winning runs with a single to right field off Nick Mears. The game was knotted in a tight pitchers' duel through the first seven innings, with starters Beau Sulser and MLB rehabber Jeff Hoffman stranding any threats through their respective outings.

SULSER SCORELESS: With five shutout innings at Louisville on Sunday, Beau Sulser lowered his season ERA to 3.86 (19er/44.1ip) for the fifth lowest in the Triple-A East. It was his second scoreless outing of five-or-more innings in his past three starts, with the first coming on June 16 vs. Memphis (6.0ip, 4h, 0r, 0er, 2bb, 5k). In the month of June, Sulser owns a 1-0 record with a 2.59 ERA (7er/24.1ip) and 23 strikeouts.

WELCOME TO THE RIVERA: With one of the Indians' four hits on Sunday, T.J. Rivera is working a team-leading eight-game hitting streak, one game shy of the team-high for the season (Anthony Alford, 9 games). Half of those eight performances have been for multiple hits, and dating back to June 15 he is hitting .400 (12-for-30) with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI, six runs scored and a 1.073 OPS. Since the beginning of the month, Rivera owns a .328 average (21-for-64) in 20 games.

PERFECTION: On Sunday in St. Louis, Max Kranick became the first starting pitcher since 1893 to throw at least five perfect innings in a major league debut, and the only in history to have his day end without allowing a baserunner. After being named the Pirates starter on Saturday and being officially recalled from Indianapolis on Sunday morning, Kranick took the mound and faced the minimum with three strikeouts on 50 pitches. The game entered a 1:04 rain delay in the top of the sixth inning, and the 23-year-old's line officially closed without a blemish. Kranick, who was promoted to Indianapolis on May 31, has made four starts with the Indians this season and is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA (10er/19.1ip) and 20 strikeouts. He was optioned back to Indianapolis on Monday to make room for Cody Ponce on the big-league roster.

TODAY: After losing four of six to Louisville on their last road trip, the Indians will look to bounce back vs. another team in the basement of the Triple-A East Midwest Division. The Iowa Cubs are visiting Victory Field for the first time since 1997 when they were a member of the American Association and the Indians won the season head-to-head series, 12-6, with a 7-2 record in the Circle City. LHP Cam Vieaux will be making his second start of the season and first in Triple-A since the 2019 season tonight vs. RHP Adrian Sampson.

WHAT A VIEAUX: Cam Vieaux returns to the Circle City tonight for his first start with the Indians since Aug. 8, 2019 and first at Victory Field since July 20, 2019 tonight vs. Iowa. Vieaux began the 2019 season with Double-A Altoona and was promoted to Indianapolis on May 27, where he went 4-2 with a 5.05 ERA (35er/62.1ip) and 61 strikeouts in 13 starts. Vieaux ended the season back with Altoona and then spent the 2020 season as a pitching coach in the Lemonade League in Lansing, Mich. after being sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The southpaw then returned as a reliever on the Curve's roster this summer, going 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA (14er/23.0ip) in 13 appearances (one start). His longest appearance this season came on June 19, when he earned the win with 2.2 hitless innings of work.

NO THANKS: In the series finale of Opening Week on May 9 in Des Moines, four Iowa Cubs pitchers combined to throw the first no-hitter against the Indians since April 18, 2018 (1) at Syracuse (7.0 innings) and the last 9.0-inning no-no since June 10, 2002 against Columbus. Shelby Miller, Tommy Nance (W), Brad Wieck and Ryan Meisinger (S) combined with 15 strikeouts and held the Indians to three baserunners (all walks) and only three balls hit to the outfield (Chris Sharpe, Cole Tucker and Kevin Kramer). It was the second no-hitter in the all-time series history between Iowa and Indianapolis, the first coming when Iowa Oaks' pitcher Homer Stinson no-hit the Indians on Aug. 25, 1974 (9.0ip, 0r, 5bb, 6k).

WELCOME BACK: Long time Iowa manager Marty Pevey returns to Indianapolis today for the first time since he suited up as a player for the Indians in the 1989 season. Pevey played in parts of two seasons with the Indians (1988-89), totaling a .242 average (55-for-227), 15 extra-base hits and 30 RBI in 82 games. He was a member of the final two Indians American Association championship teams in the 1980s as part of a stretch when the team won four consecutive titles. He was teammates with long time fan favorite Razor Shines and Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson.

HISTORY VS. IOWA: Indianapolis and Iowa played each other from 1969-1997 as members of the American Association. On June 23, 1997, the Indians scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to set a Victory Field era record for runs in a single inning and went on to beat Iowa by 16 runs (18-2), the largest margin of victory for Indianapolis against Iowa since 1988.

