100% Is Here: Full Capacity Allowed at Victory Field Beginning July 1

INDIANAPOLIS - Prior to beginning a six-game homestand this evening against the Iowa Cubs, the Indianapolis Indians today announced, in accordance with today's press conference by the city of Indianapolis and the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), that full capacity will be allowed, and all restrictions will be lifted at Victory Field for the final 40 Indians home games beginning Thursday, July 1. Victory Field holds 13,750 fans at 100% capacity.

As part of the lifting of restrictions, masks are no longer required outdoors at Victory Field. Masks are no longer required indoors for unvaccinated individuals, although they are strongly encouraged by health experts.

Victory Field reaching full capacity on July 1 is a significant milestone. On June 30 last year, the Indians' 2020 season was officially canceled due to the pandemic, meaning exactly 365 days will have passed between the 2020 season cancellation and The Vic reaching full capacity. The team's first homestand in May was capped at 25% capacity, and each of its last two homestands from June 1-6 and June 15-20 topped out at 50% capacity.

"It has been a long, winding and challenging road to achieve a sense of normalcy at Victory Field," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "To look back at where our organization and community were a year ago during the pandemic to where we are now, it's an incredible feeling to see Central Indiana and Victory Field - one of downtown Indy's most iconic community gathering places - back on its feet."

