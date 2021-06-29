Save Minor League Baseball: A Message to Our Fans

To our fans:

We need your help. The COVID-19 pandemic hit us and other Minor League Baseball teams hard. As you know, the Mud Hens went more than 20 months without playing a single game, and while we are excited to be playing ball this season, we are still reeling from the impact of the pandemic. Members of Congress from both parties in the House and Senate have introduced legislation to help keep Minor League Baseball alive.

The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would "repurpose already-appropriated COVID-19 relief funding for an emergency grant program to provide eligible clubs grants and assist with payroll costs, regular business expenses, and worker protection expenditures, among other things."

Please take one minute to ask your representatives in Congress to support the Minor League Baseball Relief Act, which will ensure our survival. All you have to do is go here, type in your name and address, and a letter will be sent to your Members of Congress asking them to cosponsor this critical legislation. Please help save Minor League Baseball.

Thank you for your support!

Joe Napoli, President & CEO

Erik Ibsen, Executive Vice President & General Manager

