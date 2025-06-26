New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty pull out the 81-78 win over the Golden State Valkyries to pick up their 11th win of the season

Breanna Stewart led the charge with 23 PTS & 10 REB, while Kennedy Burke added in a season-high 20 PTS!

