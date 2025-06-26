New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025
June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty pull out the 81-78 win over the Golden State Valkyries to pick up their 11th win of the season
Breanna Stewart led the charge with 23 PTS & 10 REB, while Kennedy Burke added in a season-high 20 PTS!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
