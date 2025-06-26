Sports stats

WNBA New York Liberty

New York Liberty vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2025

June 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video


The New York Liberty pull out the 81-78 win over the Golden State Valkyries to pick up their 11th win of the season

Breanna Stewart led the charge with 23 PTS & 10 REB, while Kennedy Burke added in a season-high 20 PTS!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the New York Liberty Statistics



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 26, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent New York Liberty Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central