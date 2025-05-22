New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 22, 2025
May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Sky 99-74 on the road, setting a new WNBA single-game record with 19 made three-pointers
A dominant performance on both ends fuels their second straight win!
Natasha Cloud led the charge with 18 PTS, 4 3PM, and 8 AST.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the New York Liberty Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2025
