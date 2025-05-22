New York Liberty vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 22, 2025

May 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Sky 99-74 on the road, setting a new WNBA single-game record with 19 made three-pointers

A dominant performance on both ends fuels their second straight win!

Natasha Cloud led the charge with 18 PTS, 4 3PM, and 8 AST.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.