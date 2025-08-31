New Mexico United vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Khori Bennett scored a pair of second-half goals while Rodrigo Lopez notched another assist to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park, continuing the host's recent winless run.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.