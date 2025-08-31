USL New Mexico United

New Mexico United vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Khori Bennett scored a pair of second-half goals while Rodrigo Lopez notched another assist to lead Sacramento Republic FC to a 2-0 victory against New Mexico United at Isotopes Park, continuing the host's recent winless run.

