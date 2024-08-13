Nett's Career Night Leads TinCaps to Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Braden Nett struck out a career-high nine batters over six quality innings without allowing an earned run to lead the TinCaps to a 4-1 series-victory opening win over the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect) turned in the longest outing of his Minor League Baseball career as well, going six innings with just three hits and no walks allowed. The 22-year-old from Missouri effectively mixed a mid-90s fastball with a split-changeup, a sweeper, and a curveball.

After Nett, Fernando Sanchez earned the save with his fourth consecutive scoreless outing, going three innings and striking out four.

Meanwhile, though Dayton (25-18, 59-50) scored an unearned run in the second inning, Fort Wayne (17-26, 45-64) tied it up in the third and went in front late. Shortstop Nik McClaughry equalized with an RBI single. Then in the sixth, catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) doubled to right field and center fielder Joshua Mears doubled to deep center for the go-ahead run. Mears finished the night with two doubles, raising his batting average to .342 over 10 games this month.

The TinCaps added insurance in the seventh as second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño and third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) each provided an RBI single.

The game was played in a swift 2 hours and 7 minutes, making it the shortest nine-inning game at Parkview Field this year.

Fort Wayne has won five of its last seven games.

