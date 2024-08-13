Captains Walk-off Loons 4-3, Five Great Lakes Players Ejected

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (56-52) (22-20) fell by a run, 4-3 in 10 innings to the Lake County Captains (64-44) (23-19). It was their 37th one-run game played by the Loons, the most in the Midwest League on a 77-degree partly cloudy Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

- After the defeat, the Loons' record is 16-21 in one-run games. 37 is the most in the Midwest League. Only five MiLB teams have played in more.

- Jake Gelof, became the fourth Loons player to have a multi-homer game this season. He went deep with a solo blast to left field in the second and a two-run shot to right-center in the seventh. Both homers were game-tying blasts.

-Great Lakes starter Patrick Copen walked five but only permitted two runs. A sac fly and wild pitch netted both Captains' runs.

- Lake County's third run came off a Jorge Burgos home run. Jeisson Cabrera 's only hit through 1.1 innings.

- Carson Hobbs, Garrett McDaniels, and Michael Martinez combined for four scoreless innings. Martinez induced a double play, to force the game to extras.

- Five Loons were ejected in the eighth inning. Arguing balls and strikes during a Dylan Campbell at-bat, Jordan Thompson, Jair Fernandez, Elian Herrera, O'Koyea Dickson, and Campbell were ejected.

- The Loons in the top of the tenth loaded the bases with Nick Biddison and Jake Vogel walks. Three strikeouts from Lake County's Adam Tulloch pushed him through the inning.

- After a wild pitch moved a runner 90 feet away, a Jorge Burgos sac fly won the game for the Captains in the tenth.

Rounding Things Out

Jake Gelof, Dylan Campbell, Thayron Liranzo, and Noah Miller are the four Great Lakes Loons to have multi-homer games this season.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14th is game two in a seven-game six-day span. The first pitch is at 12:05 pm.

