TinCaps Top Dragons 4-1 in Series Opener in Fort Wayne

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio -Fort Wayne pitchers Braden Nett and Fernando Sanchez combined to allow just four hits and the TinCaps took advantage of a Dayton season-high four errors as Fort Wayne defeated the Dragons 4-1 on Tuesday night. The game was the start of a six-game series in Fort Wayne.

The Dayton loss temporarily dropped them into a virtual tie with West Michigan for first place in the second half playoff race, pending the finish of West Michigan's Tuesday night game with Lansing. There are 23 games to play.

Game Summary :

The Dragons scored first in the game, getting a single run in the second inning. Cam Collier singled to left field, advanced to second on an error, and scored on Leo Balcazar's double to the left field fence to make it 1-0. But the Dragons would have only two hits over the rest of the game and would have only one more base runner until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Fort Wayne tied the game with an unearned run in the third, and then took the lead in the sixth on a pair of doubles by Ethan Salas and Joshua Mears to make it 2-1. Fort Wayne added two more runs in the seventh to increase their lead to 4-1.

Fort Wayne pitchers had a string in which they retired 23 of 24 Dayton hitters before Hector Rodriguez walked with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, the only walk of the game allowed by Fort Wayne pitchers. Collier followed the walk with a single to right, but Balcazar struck out looking to end the game.

The loss was charged to Dayton reliever Arij Fransen (3-3). He worked three innings and allowed three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dragons starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema pitched well and was not involved in the decision. He worked five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Collier had two of the four Dragons hits, both singles. Balcazar's double extended his hitting streak to 12 straight games, matching the team's season high set by Rodriguez from June 6-20.

Up Next : The Dragons (25-18, 59-50) play at Fort Wayne on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm in the second game of a six-game series. Ryan Cardona (7-4, 3.59) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Eric Yost (0-0, 1.80).

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, August 20 against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

