Ramsey's Gem Leads Quad Cities in Shutout Win

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit, Wisconsin - Ryan Ramsey matched a career high with eight strikeouts and twirled 6.0-scoreless innings to help propel the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 1-0 win over the Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium.

With the Sky Carp mustering just three base runners over the southpaw's first quality start of the season, Ramsey extended a scoreless-inning streak to 16.0 innings and has allowed just one earned run over his last 25.2 innings pitched as a starter.

Sky Carp hurler and Kansas City native Karson Milbrandt also completed a quality start, striking out five over 6.0 innings, but surrendered a solo home run to Carson Roccaforte in the second inning. The swing marked the centerfielder's eighth of the season and extended his hit streak to eight games.

Beloit's best scoring opportunity came the inning after Ramsey's departure, as the Sky Carp loaded the bases against Chazz Martinez in the seventh and did so without recording an out. However, the left-hander got help from a diving catch at third by Trevor Werner and worked out of the inning unscathed en route to his season's sixth hold.

While the duo of Josh White (2.0 IP, 5 SO) and Xavier Meachem (1.0 IP, 1 SO) would keep the River Bandits from adding to their 1-0 lead, the single tally was enough for closer Ben Sears, who closed out a six-out save, his league-leading 12th of the season.

Quad Cities continues its six-game series with Beloit tomorrow night and sends Henry Williams (3-4, 4.31) to the hill opposite Miami's No. 3 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Noble Meyer (0-4, 7.04). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium.

