Cubs Quiet Kernels' Bats, Top Cedar Rapids 4-1

August 13, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - South Bend allowed just one Cedar Rapids run on five hits Tuesday night as the Cubs grabbed the opener of the series 4-1 over the Kernels.

In game one of the set, South Bend jumped on the board right away. Pedro Ramirez opened the game with a double, and after he moved to third on a flyout, he scored on a balk to put the Cubs on top 1-0.

In the bottom half of the second, the Kernels responded. With one out in the frame, Rixon Wingrove lifted his first Cedar Rapids home run, a solo shot down the left field line to tie the game at 1-1.

But that would be all for the Kernels offense on the night. South Bend pitching combined between Grant Kipp, Chase Watkins and Tyler Santana did not allow a run or another extra-base hit the rest of the way en route to the win.

With the Cedar Rapids offense being quieted, South Bend re-gained the lead in the top of the third. With two outs in the inning, Ethan Hearn ripped a double, and a batter later, he came home to score on a Christian Hernadez base hit to leap the Cubs ahead 2-1.

In the fifth, Andy Garriola doubled the South Bend lead to 3-1 with a solo home run. And an inning later, Jacob Wetzel walked, stole second, and scored on a Rafael Morel RBI base hit to put the Cubs ahead 4-1, the score that would be the final.

Rafael Marcano and Juan Mendez were bright spots out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen in the loss. Marcano did not allow a run in his two innings in relief, and neither did Mendez, who posted a scoreless ninth inning.

The loss drops Cedar Rapids to 58-49 on the season and 21-22 in the second half. Game two of the series with the Cubs is set for Wednesday at 6:35, with Ricky Castro on the mound opposite Drew Gray.

